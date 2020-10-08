Republican U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith released a new ad today, proudly stating her support for President Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court.

In the ad entitled “Standing up for Mississippi values,” Hyde-Smith says, “As a conservative woman in the United States Senate, I know what it’s like to come under fire from the liberals. It just comes with the territory.”

“I’ve never been afraid to stand up for our faith, the rights of the unborn, and our second amendment gun rights,” the Senator continues. “That’s why I’m supporting President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court – Amy Coney Barrett. She’s a woman of strong faith with a record of protecting liberty and freedom, and she’s exactly who we need on our Supreme Court.”

Watch the ad below.