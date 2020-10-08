Wednesday night, Vice President Mike Pence and Democrat VP candidate Sen. Kamala Harris faced off in their only debate of this election cycle.
The debate, held in Utah, was moderated by Susan Page of the USA Today.
Mississippians tuned in to watch the two candidates. Here is what they are saying this morning:
Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith
Hyde-Smith’s campaign issued the following statement:
“The lesson of tonight’s debate was clear: The Republican agenda will grow wages; the Democratic agenda will grow government. Vice President Pence’s pro-jobs argument promoted freedom and personal responsibility, while Senator Harris pushed for a full government takeover of our healthcare, job market, energy supply, and family units.”
Vice President Pence’s pro-jobs argument promoted freedom and personal responsibility, while Senator Harris pushed for a full government takeover of our healthcare, job market, energy supply, and family units. 2/2
— Cindy Hyde-Smith (@cindyhydesmith) October 8, 2020
Mike Espy
The Democrat candidate for U.S. Senate wished Harris luck ahead of the debate.
Wishing the best of luck to my friend and fellow @HowardU alumnus, @KamalaHarris during tonight’s #VPDebate! pic.twitter.com/OuPg4CfIxH
— Mike Espy (@MikeEspyMS) October 7, 2020
Congressman Bennie Thompson
Thompson focused on race in his tweet supporting Harris.
We just watched a Black woman debate to be the Vice President of the United States of America. #History #VPDebate
— Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) October 8, 2020
Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson
Gipson called Trump-Pence the “Freedom ticket.”
Vote the Freedom ticket – Trump/Pence 2020!
— Commissioner Andy Gipson (@CommAndyGipson) October 8, 2020
Antonia Eliason
The Democrat candidate running in the 1st Congressional District says Biden should ban fracking, supporting the Green New Deal.
A #GreenNewDeal means MORE jobs for Americans. Manufacturing jobs. Not service jobs. New technologies. A chance to become a world leader in fighting climate change and developing a sustainable future for our country. Joe Biden SHOULD ban fracking. #VicePresidentialDebate2020
— Antonia Eliason for Congress (@Antonia4MS1) October 8, 2020
Mayor Jason Shelton
The Tupelo mayor took the snarky route in his tweets.
Her look to Pence clearly says, in southern, “bless your heart” https://t.co/WSOe7Zpp8g
— Jason Shelton (@jasonformiss) October 8, 2020