South Carolina U.S. Senator Tim Scott recently endorsed Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith for her re-election.

In a social media video, Scott touts Hyde-Smith’s work in the Senate, calling her a “gem” and saying you can trust her integrity.

“She is an absolute jewel, a gem in the United States Senate,” Sen. Scott says. “You can always trust in her integrity. You can have confidence in her mind.”

Thank you for the kind words Senator Scott! (@votetimscott) I'm honored to have your support, both as a colleague and a friend. https://t.co/pvNOKYaiDn pic.twitter.com/4hiwgFgQv3 — Cindy Hyde-Smith (@cindyhydesmith) October 6, 2020

Scott asks viewers to donate to Hyde-Smith’s reelection campaign to help Republicans keep the majority in the U.S. Senate.

“We need her. We’ll hold the Senate with your support,” Scott says.