South Carolina U.S. Senator Tim Scott recently endorsed Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith for her re-election.

In a social media video, Scott touts Hyde-Smith’s work in the Senate, calling her a “gem” and saying you can trust her integrity.

“She is an absolute jewel, a gem in the United States Senate,” Sen. Scott says.  “You can always trust in her integrity. You can have confidence in her mind.”

Scott asks viewers to donate to Hyde-Smith’s reelection campaign to help Republicans keep the majority in the U.S. Senate.

“We need her. We’ll hold the Senate with your support,” Scott says.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR