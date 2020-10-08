Governor Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of damage from Hurricane Delta. Landfall is expected along the Louisiana coast on Friday afternoon as a Major Hurricane.

“I have declared a State of Emergency for Hurricane Delta,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Watch the weather reports and get prepared. We are tracking this closely and operators are getting ready for action. Prep for the worst. Pray for the best. God bless and stay safe.”

At this time, the heaviest rain and strongest wind is projected to be felt Friday afternoon through midday Saturday across Southwest Mississippi and further north along the Mississippi River.

There will be no mask mandates at the polls when you vote November 3rd.

Though PPE supplies have been sent to precincts around the state, it can be offered to voters but not mandated… …As we first told you in our special election report last month you will be asked to pull your mask down momentarily for identification. Secretary of State Michael Watson sent us a statement Wednesday afternoon. It says in part no entity other than Congress, the Mississippi Legislature or a constitutional amendment can place requirements such as wearing a mask on voters.

MSDH daily COVID-19 report

Today MSDH is reporting 563 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 24 deaths, and 124 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 102,241, with 3,051 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/CtCSNBq8km — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) October 7, 2020

Speaker Philip Gunn and Rep. Jason White has filed a response to the appeal made by Governor Tate Reeves in the ongoing lawsuit over the Governor’s recent line item vetoes.

Andy Taggart, filing on behalf of Gunn and White, asked for the Mississippi Supreme Court to overrule Reeves’ Emergency Motion for Stay and set the matter for briefing on an expedited basis.

“Appellant has not satisfied his burden of demonstrating that the relief he sought could not practicably have been sought in the trial court as required by the Rules, and, in any event, he has not satisfied his burden of proving that he has a strong likelihood of success on the merits or that the equities weigh strongly in favor of the granting of a stay in this case,” Taggart writes.

Anti-Trump ‘Lincoln Project’ has come out in support of Mississippi Democrat Mike Espy for U.S. Senate.

The mission of the ‘Lincoln Project,’ as stated on their website is to “defeat President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box.”

It was formed by a group of disgruntled former Republican activists, or what has been termed “Never Trumpers,” who disagree with the manner in which Trump operates, stating in their mission statement, “Electing Democrats who support the Constitution over Republicans who do not is a worthy effort.”

Mike Espy says he was first disappointed then angry to see the President’s back and forth on the issue.

“I’m worried about the common folks, the least of these.” said Espy. “They’re suffering. They need the assurance of knowing our federal government will bring relief again until we can finally get this pandemic under control. We need money for rule hospitals. We need money for the unemployed and we need a holistic approach. We do not need an incremental approach.”

Cindy Hyde-Smith agrees they shouldn’t wait till after the election but puts the blame on the democrats.

“The Republicans passed a bill while we were there and we had to have 60 votes and we didn’t get the 60 votes and so it died,” said Hyde-Smith. “And that bill really needs to be passed. We need to put politics to the side. We need to get the stimulus package passed because we need these unemployment benefits. We need these paycheck protection plans that we had. We need those things out to people in Mississippi and that didn’t happen.”

YP – Wicker leads amicus brief in support of religious freedom in nation’s capital

Commissioner Brandon Presley announced that the Mississippi Public Service Commission has charged five companies with 78 alleged violations of the Mississippi No-Call law.

The PSC’s investigation found that these companies made dozens of illegal calls to Mississippians. Should these entities be found to have violated the No-Call law, they are subject to a combined total of $510,000 in fines.

Notices of alleged violations have been recently filed against the following companies: