Twenty-four Republican governors today released a joint letter to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Charles Schumer, as well as Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham and Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein, calling for senate confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court.“Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an exceptional choice by President Trump to serve as an Associate Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court,” said. “As a distinguished jurist committed to upholding the original intent of our Constitution, there is no doubt that Judge Barrett will be a tremendous addition to the court. I urge the U.S. Senate to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination without delay.”

“President Trump could not have selected a more impressive nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court than Judge Amy Coney Barrett,” said Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. “A brilliant jurist and respected legal scholar, Judge Barrett has been unwavering in her commitment to Constitutional originalism. I enthusiastically join my fellow governors in calling on the U.S. Senate to promptly confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett.”

To read a copy of the letter in its entirety, you can do so here. An excerpt of the letter is below.

As governors, we strongly support President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States, and we urge the Senate to confirm her appointment as an Associate Justice.

As Judge Barrett stated during the President’s announcement of her nomination, “A judge must apply the law as written. Judges are not policymakers, and they must be resolute in setting aside any policy views they might hold.” Judge Barrett carries a longstanding and well-respected reputation as a legal scholar, professor, practitioner, and jurist. Her scholarship focused on stare decisis, appellate procedure, canons of construction, and judicial authority. She has a proven record of safeguarding the interpretation of the law from partisan politics and defending individual rights from government overreach.

As elected leaders of our states, we support a judicial philosophy like Judge Barrett’s that respects the roles of coequal branches of government and protects powers reserved to the states. Most importantly, Americans can trust Judge Barrett, because she will apply the text of the Constitution and statutes as written.

🚨 BREAKING: Republican Governors Urge Swift Confirmation Of Judge Amy Coney Barrett To The Supreme Courthttps://t.co/XHAt50h5ju #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/GSwN2fb4Ju — The RGA (@The_RGA) October 9, 2020

###

Release from the Republican Governors Association.