Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is one of the 24 Republican Governors who signed on to a letter to Senators calling for the confirmation of Judge Barrett
“President Trump could not have selected a more impressive nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court than Judge Amy Coney Barrett,” said Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. “A brilliant jurist and respected legal scholar, Judge Barrett has been unwavering in her commitment to Constitutional originalism. I enthusiastically join my fellow governors in calling on the U.S. Senate to promptly confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett.”
To read a copy of the letter in its entirety, you can do so here. An excerpt of the letter is below.
As governors, we strongly support President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States, and we urge the Senate to confirm her appointment as an Associate Justice.
As Judge Barrett stated during the President’s announcement of her nomination, “A judge must apply the law as written. Judges are not policymakers, and they must be resolute in setting aside any policy views they might hold.” Judge Barrett carries a longstanding and well-respected reputation as a legal scholar, professor, practitioner, and jurist. Her scholarship focused on stare decisis, appellate procedure, canons of construction, and judicial authority. She has a proven record of safeguarding the interpretation of the law from partisan politics and defending individual rights from government overreach.
As elected leaders of our states, we support a judicial philosophy like Judge Barrett’s that respects the roles of coequal branches of government and protects powers reserved to the states. Most importantly, Americans can trust Judge Barrett, because she will apply the text of the Constitution and statutes as written.
