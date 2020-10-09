Total revenue collections for the month of September FY 2021 are $67,309,401 or 14.60% above the sine die revenue estimate. Fiscal YTD revenue collections through September 2020 are $131,936,646 or 9.43% above the sine die estimate. Fiscal YTD total revenue collections through September 2020 are $246,960,988 or 19.24% above the prior year’s collections. The FY 2021 Sine Die Revenue Estimate is $5,690,700,000.

The graph above compares the actual revenue collections to the sine die revenue estimate for each of the main tax revenue sources. The figures reflect the amount the actual collections for Sales, Individual, Corporate, Use and Gaming taxes were above or below the estimate for the month and fiscal year-to-date. The graph also compares fiscal year-todate actual collections to prior year actual collections, as of September 30, 2020.

September FY 2021 General Fund collections were $11,757,095 or 2.18% below September FY 2020 actual collections. Sales tax collections for the month of September were below the prior year by $17.9M. Individual income tax collections for the month of September were below the prior year by $24.7M. Corporate income tax collections for the month of September were below the prior year by $3.5M.

