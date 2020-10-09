YP Daily Roundup 10/9/20

Governor Reeves talks Hurricane Delta in storm update

“As Hurricane Delta draws closer to land, we are providing updates on the threat and what Mississippi is doing to prepare,” Reeves said.

Hurricane Delta expected to make landfall later today, currently a Cat 3

President approves Mississippi federal emergency declaration

Thank you to President Trump for quickly approving our Delta emergency declaration! Glad to have a true friend of Mississippi in the White House. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) October 8, 2020

MSDH daily COVID-19 report

Today MSDH is reporting 578 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 23 deaths, and 125 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 102,819, with 3,074 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/ZEPJ2Cq2Bu — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) October 8, 2020

AG Fitch says “packing the court” is a radical idea

Packing the Court is a radical idea with serious consequences. The American people deserve an answer, Biden/Harris: Is that on your agenda? https://t.co/3HrQwUEwJs — Lynn Fitch (@LynnFitchAG) October 8, 2020

The nationally recognized poll analysis site FiveThirtyEight believes Republican incumbent U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith is “clearly favored to win Mississippi’s Senate election.”

In fact, Hyde-Smith’s numbers are outperforming President Donald Trump’s in the site’s General Election predictions.

Using a model that simulates the election 40,000 times to see who wins most often, a sample of 100 outcomes gives Hyde-Smith a 91 out of 100 chance of winning re-election over Democrat challenger Mike Espy.

YP – Hyde-Smith releases new ad supporting SCOTUS nominee

New Corrections Commissioner for the state of Mississippi, Burl Cain, traveled to the Coast Wednesday to meet with educators and lawmakers at the Perkinston Campus of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. The summit addressed what vocational education courses would better equip prisoners to succeed in the workplace once they are released.

House Corrections Committee Chairman Kevin Horan from Grenada and Rep. Kevin Felsher of Biloxi convened a meeting with MGCCC officials and Commissioner Cain primarily to capitalize on the recent issuance of Pell Grants to educate prisoners. Federal Pell grants pay for college tuition.

Chairman Horan said, “We can improve getting prisoners ready for the outside world with these tuition grants. This is a game changer for re-entry training plus the CARE’s Act money will provide much of the technology.”

Congressman Guest supports Barrett for SCOTUS

I fully support the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court because of her fair and honest reputation. She is the right pick. #confirmACB. — Congressman Michael Guest (@RepMichaelGuest) October 8, 2020

Material Bank, the world’s largest material marketplace in the architecture, design and construction industry, is locating a distribution center in Olive Branch. The project is a $14.5 million investment and will create 300 jobs.

“Material Bank is the latest to join a growing list of industry leaders that are realizing the numerous advantages of doing business in DeSoto County, which is a prime location for companies with extensive shipping needs,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “I am proud to welcome Material Bank to Mississippi and appreciate the company for bringing hundreds of new jobs to Northwest Mississippi.”

Material Bank is leasing a newly constructed 369,470-square-foot facility located in the I-22 Logistics Park. From there, employees will distribute architecture and design material samples, including wallcoverings, paint, flooring, textiles, carpets and more, to customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. The Olive Branch facility will be Material Bank’s first in the state.

Congressman Thompson talks COVID-19 stimulus, says President Trump needs to “be the adult in the room for once in his life”

Highlight: @BennieGThompson on the $2.2 trillion stimulus package: "All the president needs to do is step up and be the adult in the room for once in his life and do the right thing… this man is doing all of this for politics." More: pic.twitter.com/vNpjWbigGh — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) October 8, 2020

WTOK – Miss. Secretary of state holds medical marijuana hearing in Meridian

People with different views on the initiatives spoke at a hearing held by the secretary of state’s office Thursday night in Meridian.

“Initiative 65 is the only measure on the ballot that guarantees patients like my son the help they need right away,” said one advocate for Initiative 65 who says her ill son would benefit from medical marijuana…

…Representative Charles Young Jr., of District 82 said if initiative 65 is passed, it could provide more opportunities for Mississippi residents.

“I would hope that it would create new jobs, new opportunities for additional revenues for farmers and people that will be processing the product,” said Young.