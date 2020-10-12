As of Sunday, October 11, 2020, the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported a total of 91,474 absentee ballots requested, 86,609 absentee ballots sent, and 58,796 absentee ballots received in the state of Mississippi for the 2020 General Election.

As a reminder, the requested total reflects the number of Mississippi voters who have requested an absentee ballot through their local Circuit Clerk’s Office. The sent total reflects the number of absentee ballots sent to voters from Circuit Clerk Offices. The received total reflects the number of completed absentee ballots returned to Circuit Clerk Offices.

Click here to view county reports.

The in-person absentee voting deadline is Saturday, October 31, at 5:00 p.m. All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, and received within five business days of the election.

For additional voter information, visit our

Y’all Vote website at yallvote.ms.

