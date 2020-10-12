This morning, the Senate Judiciary Committee begins confirmation proceedings on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s pick to be an Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court to fill the vacancy left by deceased Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The confirmation hearing will follow the general past template of four days of committee action. Each day will begin at 8:00am CDT.

Check the Senate Judiciary Committee website for daily updates, and to livestream the hearing.

The hearing schedule:

Monday, October 12, 8:00 am CDT: Opening Statements by Judge Barrett and Senators

Tuesday, October 13, 8:00 am CDT: Q/A with Judge Barrett

Wednesday, October 14, 8:00 am CDT: Q/A with Judge Barrett

Thursday, October 15, 8:00 am CDT: Outside witnesses testimony and Q/A

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be a hybrid hearing conducted in the same manner as all Senate committee hearings since May. The Senate’s hybrid hearings following the best practices and COVID-19 prevention guidelines established by the Office of the Attending Physician and the Architect of the Capitol.

Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith is chairman of the Senate Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee, which has jurisdiction over the Architect of the Capitol, Library of Congress, and other operations.

Hyde-Smith said in a statement that she believes Judge Barrett will show the nation that she will be an excellent addition to the Supreme Court.

“The confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett should focus on her ability to serve on the Supreme Court as an impartial jurist who will consider the law as written and apply it fairly to decide cases,” Sen. Hyde-Smith said. “I believe Judge Barrett will show the nation that she will be an excellent addition to the Court. As this process goes forward, I look forward to providing ‘advice and consent’ on Judge Barrett, as the Constitution requires.”

Information courtesy of Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.