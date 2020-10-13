U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) attacked Mississippi as a cause for Chicago gun violence during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing today as the panel vetted Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

“In the city of Chicago, more than 3,200 people have been shot just this year – 3,200,” Durbin lectured to Barrett. “According to the city’s gun trace report in 2017, the majority of illegally used or possessed firearms recovered in Chicago are traced back to states with less regulation over firearms such as Indiana and Mississippi.”

In an interview on MSNBC in August, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) sought to cast blame for the violence in her city beyond her borders, saying, “Sixty percent of the illegal guns that come into Chicago every year are from out of state, from Indiana, from Mississippi, from other states that have lax gun laws.”

Sen. Durbin went on to speak about gun shows and lack of background checks, saying in the Senate hearing that there is a traffic of selling firearms where “gangbangers and thugs fill up the trucks of their cars with firearms and head into the city of Chicago and kill everyone from infants to older people.”

When asked for comment from Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, he simply said, “Here we go again.”

Governor Reeves took issue with similar comments in August when the Chicago Mayor sought to blame the Magnolia State’s position on the 2nd Amendment for her city’s failings, saying, “No serious person could think that murders are out of control and people are burning police cars in Chicago because of Mississippi’s commitment to the constitution.”

The report Sen. Durbin mentioned was provided to the Chicago Mayor by the city’s police department. It asserts that 5% of the city’s illegally used or possessed firearms are attributed as originating from Mississippi as their first point of sale.

But as ATF Supervisory Special Agent Jason Denham told WLBT in August, “the numbers may not be quite as shocking as the study makes them sound.”

As reported by WLBT, “Indiana and Mississippi are listed as the second and third highest suppliers of crime guns of the 27,000 cited in the 2017 study, but in that study, only 12,000 of those guns were traceable. Altogether, 756 were traced to Mississippi – only 2.8% of the full 27,000 that were seized. That other 15,000 that couldn’t be traced is a wild card that could skew the study either way.”