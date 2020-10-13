The polls are officially open for today’s September 22nd special election runoff for Senate District 15, Senate District 39, House District 37 and House District 66. While polling places close at 7 p.m., any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot. Eligible voters include those in Choctaw, Clay, Copiah, Hinds, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lowndes, Montgomery, Oktibbeha, Walthall and Webster Counties.

Click here to view a sample ballot.

As of Monday, October 12, 2020, the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported 1,724 absentee ballots requested and 1,191 absentee ballots received for today’s runoff election. All certified results from the 2020 election cycle will be posted on the Elections Results page of our website, sos.ms.gov.

Special Election Day Reminders

Polling Place Location : Please contact your county Circuit Clerk’s Office for directions to your polling place. Several counties have changed polling places due to COVID-19. Our office received notification of polling place changes in the following counties: Hinds, Lowndes, Walthall, and Webster.

: Please contact your county Circuit Clerk’s Office for directions to your polling place. Several counties have changed polling places due to COVID-19. Voter Photo ID : Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. An affidavit ballot may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the Circuit Clerk’s Office within five business days after the election. Click here for more information.

: Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. An affidavit ballot may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the Circuit Clerk’s Office within five business days after the election. Click here for more information. Campaigning : It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.

: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property. Loitering : The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.

: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers. Camera Phones : Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.

: Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot. COVID-19: Our office encouraged county officials to provide sanitizing and disinfecting products at each precinct. Voters are encouraged to practice good hygiene and follow CDC guidelines at the polls.

