Four special election runoffs will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, to fill vacancies in the Mississippi House and Senate.

Special Elections are non-partisan, meaning candidates do not declare a party affiliation and no party is listed on the ballot. The winners will determine which party to caucus with upon being sworn-in to their new seats in the state House and Senate.

As of Sunday, October 11, 2020, the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported a total of 91,474 absentee ballots requested, 86,609 absentee ballots sent, and 58,796 absentee ballots received in the state of Mississippi for the 2020 General Election.

As a reminder, the requested total reflects the number of Mississippi voters who have requested an absentee ballot through their local Circuit Clerk’s Office. The sent total reflects the number of absentee ballots sent to voters from Circuit Clerk Offices. The received total reflects the number of completed absentee ballots returned to Circuit Clerk Offices.

Today MSDH is reporting 296 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, no deaths, and 126 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 105,228, with 3,101 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/NM366RWIQU — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) October 12, 2020

Monday morning, the Senate Judiciary Committee began confirmation proceedings on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s pick to be an Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court to fill the vacancy left by deceased Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The confirmation hearings will follow the general past template of four days of committee action. Each day will begin at 8:00am CDT.

Check the Senate Judiciary Committee website for daily updates, and to livestream the hearing.

Monday, Mississippi U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy released a new ad entitled “Fair Share,” where the Democrat speaks of passing laws with Republicans, invoking former Sen. Thad Cochran and former President Ronald Reagan.

“I’m Mike Espy, and I was Mississippi’s first Black congressman since Reconstruction. And I’ve always fought to deliver for our state,” Espy begins in the ad. “I’ve passed laws with Republicans, like Thad Cochran, and President Reagan to bring good jobs here. As secretary of agriculture, I opened markets for Mississippi all around the world. I approve this message, because I do what’s best for Mississippi, regardless of party. And I know how to get our fair share in Washington.”

The ad marks a major shift in Espy’s campaign efforts. Espy has run much further to the political left in 2020 than he did in 2018.

Doctors with different backgrounds are giving their opinions on how Medicaid is working in the state before lawmakers get down to the details of how it will run for the next three years.

Doctors aren’t asking for a full overhaul of the Medicaid system but do want some tweaks made. One thing Dr. Dustin Gentry says should remain is no cap on how many times those on Medicaid can go to the doctor. That was removed in 2018.

“It’s in your best interest to keep it that way because Just as soon as you start capping, they’re going to go into the emergency room and be put into the hospital on a more frequent basis,” said Gentry who is with the Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians.