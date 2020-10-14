U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) attacked Mississippi as a cause for Chicago gun violence during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing today as the panel vetted Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

“In the city of Chicago, more than 3,200 people have been shot just this year – 3,200,” Durbin lectured to Barrett. “According to the city’s gun trace report in 2017, the majority of illegally used or possessed firearms recovered in Chicago are traced back to states with less regulation over firearms such as Indiana and Mississippi.”…

…When asked for comment from Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, he simply said, “Here we go again.”

Governor Reeves took issue with similar comments in August when the Chicago Mayor sought to blame the Magnolia State’s position on the 2nd Amendment for her city’s failings, saying, “No serious person could think that murders are out of control and people are burning police cars in Chicago because of Mississippi’s commitment to the constitution.”

According to Secretary of State Michael Watson, his office is expecting a larger turnout between absentee ballots and in person voters this year than was even seen in 2016, when President Donald Trump ran against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

On Monday, the USA Today reported on the latest Cook Political Report highlighting the U.S. Senate seats they consider up for grabs on November 3rd.

Just as with the Washington Post and FiveThirtyEight‘s ratings released last week, Mississippi’s Senate seat held by Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith was not on the USA Today / Cook Political Report list of those seats viewed as competitive or likely to change parties…

…In fact, Cook lists Mississippi’s Senate race between Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy as ‘Solid Republican,’ meaning the race is not considered competitive and is not likely to become closely contested.

MS Association of Educators endorse Espy, Thompson

In these challenging and uncertain times, we’re proud to endorse @MikeEspyMS and @BennieGThompson. We know they’ll continue to prioritize students and their families, stand with Mississippi’s educators, and fight for all Mississippians. We’ll see you at the polls on November 3! pic.twitter.com/A7aaKdqXIL — MissAssocOfEducators (@MSEducators) October 13, 2020

Governor Tate Reeves announced two Mississippi State Board of Education appointments: Angela Bass from Jackson and Glen East from Gulfport. The appointees reflect the Governor’s commitment to continuous improvement in education.

“Mississippi’s children deserve our steadfast commitment to improving education. We must continue to improve outcomes for these students without fear of upsetting the status quo. I am confident that Angela and Glen will serve with honor and represent the interest of parents, teachers, and–most importantly–students. Their achievement has to be our top priority,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

MSDH daily COVID-19 report

Today MSDH is reporting 713 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 14 deaths, and 128 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 105,941, with 3,115 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlIMqcd pic.twitter.com/msqefqK5ga — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) October 13, 2020

This year, as part of tough budget discussions, $28 million in funding for the School Recognition Program was in jeopardy. Thanks to the leadership of Governor Tate Reeves and his strong commitment to protecting Mississippi’s accountability system, the funding remained intact, and more than 20,000 dedicated teachers will be rewarded for their hard work and commitment to student achievement.

Moss Point Mayor Mario King and his wife, Natasha, are asking for delay in their trial on wire fraud and conspiracy charges because they are in the process of plea negotiations with the government.

The couple had a Tuesday deadline to inform their court of whether they planned to change their pleas to guilty prior to the Nov. 2 trial.

Mario King’s attorney, Calvin Taylor, and Natasha King’s attorney, Cameron McCormick, asked for a new trial date and plea deadline because the couple is involved in “ongoing plea negotiations” with the government.

Congressman Palazzo promotes $13 million grant for Hattiesburg overpass

It was a great day in Hattiesburg discussing the $13.22M BUILD grant the city received to construct an overpass in the downtown area. Good things are happening in the Hub City! I’m proud to play a role in delivering this funding through my position on @HouseAppropsGOP pic.twitter.com/SwZVUY3SD4 — Cong. Steven Palazzo (@CongPalazzo) October 14, 2020

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker and 4th District U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo agree Barrett is doing well in the hearings and will be confirmed.

“I think the general public watching will conclude that she’s a top-notch lawyer, she’s a top-notch judge, she’s not coming in there with an agenda,” Wicker said.

“She’s exactly what we need,” Palazzo said. “Her last quote that I read [said] that she will interpret the Constitution and laws as written, I think that’s extremely important for all Americans.” WDAM – Hyde-Smith weighs in on Supreme Court confirmation hearings Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith tells WDAM that Barrett’s judicial philosophy could be a topic of discussion. “Questions relating, are you a true Constitutionalist? That you interpret the law and apply it accordingly,'” said Hyde-Smith. She said that won’t be the only topic brought up in the hearings. “You know, how do you refrain from your emotions or your religious background getting involved in your decisions…because it’s been a big to do about how faithful and religious she is and, you know, I don’t know when that became a bad thing, but I’m very excited about it,” said Hyde-Smith.

Senator Wicker attends Children’s Hospital ribbon cutting