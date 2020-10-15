Following a 7-1 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, the 2020 Census collection efforts are ending today – October 15th – at midnight.

According to a release from the Census Bureau, well over 99.9% of housing units have been accounted for in the 2020 Census. Self-response and field data collection operations for the 2020 Census will conclude on October 15, 2020.

Specifically:

Internet self-response will be available across the nation through October 15, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time (HST), (through 5:59 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on October 16, 2020). Visit 2020Census.gov to respond today.

Phone response will be available for its regularly scheduled time on October 15, 2020. Click here for schedule and a list of numbers.

Paper responses must be postmarked by October 15, 2020.

Nonresponse Followup census takers will continue resolving nonresponding addresses through the end of the day on October 15, 2020.

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson has urged all citizens to complete their Census forms.