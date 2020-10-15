Deadline to respond to 2020 Census is today

Following an order from the U.S. Supreme Court this week in a 7-1 ruling, the deadline to file your 2020 Census response is today – October 15th – at midnight.

“As of today, well over 99.9% of housing units have been accounted for in the 2020 Census,” a release from the Census Bureau said. “Self-response and field data collection operations for the 2020 Census will conclude on October 15, 2020.”

Visit 2020Census.gov to respond today.

Four special election runoffs were held Tuesday to fill vacancies in the Mississippi House and Senate. All races were non-partisan, meaning candidates do not declare a party affiliation and no party is listed on the ballot. The winners will determine which party to caucus with upon being sworn-in to their new seats in the state House and Senate.

However, based on the known political affinity of the candidates, the results will not shift the power balance in the Mississippi Legislature.

Tuesday was the runoff election for two Mississippi Senate seats and two House seats. In accordance with Code Section 23-15-817, campaign finance filings are reported by the Secretary of State’s office. They are also required to publish anyone’s name in Statewide or Legislative office who failed to file their report on time.

Individuals who failed to timely file their campaign finance report by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, and still had not filed their report to date include (both have since filed):

Other candidates in the runoff filed successfully. Below are the reports by filed in each race.

MSDH daily COVID-19 report

Today MSDH is reporting 876 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 25 deaths, and 127 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 106,817, with 3,140 deaths.

Four of five vacant seats in the Mississippi Legislature were decided this week, leaving only House District 87 to be filled.

The special election to replace Billy Andrews will be on November 3rd, the same ballot as this year’s General Election.

Three men have qualified for the race: Matthew Conoly, Joseph Tubb, and David Morgan…

…Freshman state representative Andrews resigned in the spring due to the inability for lawmakers to draw on their retirement while serving in the Legislature.

Republican Mississippi U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith’s campaign released her most pointed ad of the 2020 cycle Wednesday, contrasting her record with her Democrat opponent, Mike Espy.

The ad, according to the campaign, will be running statewide.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett's testimony is done. An outstanding display of intellect, aptitude and composure under pressure by Judge Barrett as she took questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee. Truly a phenomenal pick for SCOTUS by President Trump.

On Wednesday morning, the first-term governor, in the latest episode of the ongoing saga between Reeves and the state legislature, opened up on his decision to appeal the judge’s ruling.

“That was not a surprise at all,” Reeves said. “This was a local judge in Hinds County, and we never anticipated this particular judge would make any other decision. This is a decision the Mississippi Supreme Court is going to make.”

Through her findings, Judge Grove has required the state to pay $2 million to North Oaks Regional Medical Center and $6 million to MAGnet Community Health Disparity Program, however, according to Reeves, nothing about his decision to appeal those specific appropriations, which were part of House Bill 1782, can be deemed unconstitutional.

“The Constitution, in my opinion, is very clear,” he explained. “It gives the governor the ability to line-item veto, and it’s for a particular reason that our framers put that in the Constitution. That is to make sure there is a check and a balance.”

