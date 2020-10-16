On Friday, Speaker of the House Philip Gunn swore in two new members, De’Keither Stamps, House District 66 and Lynn Wright, House District and 37.

Both Stamps and Wright were successful in securing their seats after the October 13, runoff election.

Considering his party affiliation while on the Jackson City Council, Stamps is expected to caucus with the Democratic party. He replaces Jarvis Dortch who resigned after being selected as the new Director of the Mississippi ACLU.

While the election is non partisan, Wright has gone on record describing himself as a “conservative Republican” and also spoke of his Christian faith. Wright replaced Republican Gary Chism, who retired earlier this year.