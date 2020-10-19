The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Special Victims Unit, Southaven Police Department, FBI, and Homeland Security Investigations last week conducted undercover operations in Southaven targeting human trafficking.

“Human trafficking has no place in our communities,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch, “and, it is one of my highest priorities to put an end to it in Mississippi. I would like to thank the many law enforcement officers and prosecutors who assisted in this operation for their hard work and continued dedication to protecting our State’s most vulnerable. The Attorney General’s Office will continue to work aggressively with private and public local, state, and federal partners to continue our mission to end human trafficking in Mississippi.”

The operation resulted in 7 total arrests, and all individuals have been booked in the DeSoto County Jail.

If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

