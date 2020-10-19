The Mississippi State Fair Extended October 22-25

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson is extremely excited to announce today that the Mississippi State Fair has been extended. The State Fair will re-open Thursday, October 22, and run through Sunday, October 25. A ride special will be offered each day. Fairgoers can take advantage of unlimited rides for a special price of only $27 on Friday starting at 9:00 p.m. and all day on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

“I am pleased to announce that we are extending the Mississippi State Fair. The bad weather due to Hurricane Delta impacted our attendance the first weekend of the fair. Extending Thursday through Sunday will give those in the community another opportunity to bring their families out to experience the State Fair and enjoy some great fair food,” said Commissioner Gipson. “The extension provides the Mississippi State Fair the opportunity to continue its time-tested, fall tradition that has been a staple of the Jackson area for 161 years.”

During the extended Mississippi State Fair, fairgoers can continue to enjoy 58 fair rides, games, fair food and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce’s Biscuit Booth. As a special addition to the fair, The Gaither Vocal Band will perform an outdoor concert on Saturday, October 24, at 6:00 p.m. The concert is free with fair admission. The Gaither Vocal Band will share timeless gospel classics, as well as refreshing, inspiring new favorites embraced by audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Certain attractions like the petting zoo, pig races, Great American Thrill Show, pony and camel rides, Fetch-N-Fish, the Timberworks Lumberjack Show, and exhibits in the Mississippi Trade Mart will not be present during the extension.

The schedule for the extended Mississippi State Fair is as follows:

Thursday, October 22

Gates Open: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Free Admission & Parking: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Rides Open: 2:00 p.m.

Ride Special: Unlimited rides for $27 All Day

Friday, October 23

Gates Open: 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Free Admission & Parking: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Rides Open: 2:00 p.m.

Ride Special: Midnight Madness: Unlimited rides for $27 starting at 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 24

Gates Open: 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Rides Open: 12 Noon

Ride Special: Unlimited rides for $27 All Day

Special Outdoor Concert: The Gaither Vocal Band at 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 25

Gates Open: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Rides Open: 12 Noon

Ride Special: Unlimited rides for $27 All Day

Gate admission is $5, and children under the age of 6 are free. Parking is $5, with exception of weekdays from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Due to additional events taking place on the fairgrounds, those coming to the Mississippi State Fair will need to enter the fairgrounds through Gates 1 (walking access only), 3, 5 and 7 (walking access only). On campus parking will only be accessible through Gate 3 and Gate 5. For more information and promotions, visit msstatefair.com and follow the Mississippi State Fairgrounds on Facebook.

Press Release

10/19/2020