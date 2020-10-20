Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced that Chris Wells will serve as the permanent Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. Wells served as the Chief of Staff at MDEQ for six years, and the Senior Attorney for the department prior to that. He has served as Interim Executive Director since the Governor’s inauguration. Wells is a graduate of Mississippi State University and the Mississippi College School of Law.

“Chris is a dedicated public servant who has spent the bulk of his career working for the people of Mississippi. He knows what it means to put their priorities first, and he has been a steady hand in this vital role since I took office. I have the utmost confidence in him, and I know that he will continue to serve the people well,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

“I look forward to continuing our efforts to protect Mississippi’s air, land, and water. Our mission is to look out for the people of this state, and ensure that we can always be proud of our incredible God-given resources. I’m grateful for the Governor’s trust in me as we serve this state as a team,” said Chris Wells.

