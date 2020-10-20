For decades, Democrats have taken the black vote for granted, expecting it to be a “loyal” bloc for the left.

Establishment leaders in the Democratic Party, such as Congressman Bennie Thompson in Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District, have generally been propagating a narrative that Republicans are racist and anti-minority, and that conservatives cannot relate to the plight of black voters.

It’s time to admit that the President is a racist bigot. — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) July 14, 2019

In a state with the highest percentage of black population in the United States, that is not an insignificant dynamic. Building on that narrative, Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy has essentially made the 2020 campaign a referendum on race in Mississippi.

This year has seen Black Lives Matter rallies nationwide with support from professional athletes, celebrities and corporations in the mainstream culture. Meanwhile, riots using BLM as a cover have ensued nationwide killing dozens, injuring hundreds and costing billions.

Yet now, with two weeks left until Election Day, some impactful black voices are questioning what policy proposals from the left would do to not only black communities but the nation as a whole.

Rapper 50 Cent is calling for his supporters and followers to vote for Trump, sharing the post below on Instagram on Monday highlighting the effect Democrat Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s tax plan would have on individuals in states like California, New York and New Jersey. The rapper lives in New York.

50 Cent’s post has so far received over 350,000 likes.

* It should be noted that President Trump has never said he “doesn’t like black people.” *

Another rapper has also made the news recently for being willing to work with President Trump. Rapper and actor Ice Cube is pushing his “Contract with Black America,” and has been clearly focusing on what he views as good policy over partisan games, which has caused the left to go on the offensive against him.

Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 14, 2020

Ice Cube appeared on CNN for an interview where Chris Cuomo was obviously antagonistic against the rapper/actor, even using a lead in that Ice Cube called “a little misleading.”

“Both campaigns contacted me. Both campaigns wanted to talk to me about the Contract with Black America,” Ice Cube told Cuomo. “One campaign said we love what you have but let’s really dig into after the election. And one campaign said we love what you have, do you mind talking to us about it? And that’s what I did.”

Ice Cube said it was not true that he ran over to the Trump team instead of the Biden team, saying, “I’m willing to work with both teams but I’m just working with whoever is willing to work with me… I’m not playing no more of these games, these political games… So I’m going to whoever’s in power.”

Ice Cube says he is “not picking nobody… I just know what he said he was going to do,” in regards to Trump. He made it clear that he is going by action, and he was not on either candidate’s team since he’s an independent.

“I believe that’s what black people need to do is become independent and we need to get something for our vote,” the rapper/actor said, adding in the interview, “Dollars bring dignity.”

Ice Cube was critical of the Biden/Harris ticket over the weekend, tweeting, “A lot of energy being spent on telling me to stay in my lane. Zero energy spent on telling Biden/Harris they need to do way more for Black people to sure up the vote.”

A lot of energy being spent on telling me to stay in my lane. Zero energy spent on telling Biden/Harris they need to do way more for Black people to sure up the vote. Smh — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 17, 2020

Now leading mainstream media voices are freaking out and attacking Ice Cube.

Ice Cube "is very dangerous," says @ProfessorCrunk Brittney Cooper. "Cube got out here and showed his ass because the Trump administration dared to call him back. That's all about ego."

LISTEN 👉🏾 https://t.co/4ewx7dRmp6 pic.twitter.com/OM3lLQne1m — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) October 20, 2020

There is no arguing the steps the Trump Administration has taken toward improving black communities in America over the last few years.

In 2019, the black poverty rate was 18.8%, the lowest on record, and the black unemployment rate hit a record low before the pandemic, 5.5% at the end of last year.

Violent crime had fallen under Trump’s Administration to record lows, with less arrests of black persons across the nation, and the President oversaw the first meaningful criminal justice reform through the legislative process providing opportunities for black families to be reunited.

Trump stabilized funding for HBCUs and worked with South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott to pass Opportunity Zones to aid in bringing private investment into inner cities and lower income neighborhoods.

Trump focused attention on providing school choice, giving black students and families options for education attainment where there was none.

These results and more tell a far different story than what the left wants you to hear, and it was gaining traction among black voters, that is before the Democrat’s push to divide America this summer along racial lines in the wake of isolated policing incidents where, in large part, known criminals were made into martyrs. Polls were indicating a historic surge of black voter support for President Trump at the time.

A John Zogby Strategies and EMI Research Solutions poll highlighted by One News Now showed 14% of black voters were backing President Trump, while a Rasmussen poll had that number up to 21%.

Compare that to 2016 when Trump only drew 8% and the implications to the Democrats were becoming obvious, thus the need to shift the narrative toward painting the President and Republicans as racist and out of touch with black voters while stirring emotion to try and keep blacks voting Democrat as Biden appeared to be in severe trouble within that bloc.

However, despite the left’s best efforts, the “law and order” message and the unprecedented results seen in black communities under Trump may sustain the President come November 3rd. Having voices like 50 Cent and Ice Cube either endorse Trump or at least show their willingness to work with him could move the needle in some minds.

A new poll indicates that Trump may still be in unchartered territory with black voters. The Western Journal reported recently that an Investors Business Daily/TIPP poll conducted following the first presidential debate had the President at 15% with black voters. It also showed Hispanics were supporting Trump at 36.5%, an 8.5% point jump from 2016.

Traditionally, a Democrat candidate for President needs black and minority support of 90% or more to win with high voter turnout. Donald Trump, though, seems to be reshuffling the deck on what the electoral map looks like and how traditional demographic voter trends play out.

Could these facts and voices translate into a change in the voter calculus in Mississippi? We will see in 2 weeks.