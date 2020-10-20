Gov. Tate Reeves declared October 19-23, 2020, as Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reminds residents of the free resources offered to ensure everyone stays safe during severe weather.

“Severe weather is nothing new for Mississippians. This year alone residents throughout the state have battled tornadoes, tropical systems, flash flooding and more,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT Executive Director. “MDOT offers free travel resources so that everyone can keep themselves and their families safe.”

When hazardous weather conditions arise drivers can use the free MDOT Traffic mobile app to get real-time access to tools that show road conditions and traffic alerts. The alert pins are interactive, providing users with more information at the touch of a finger. The public can also access this same travel information by visiting MDOTtraffic.com .

Drivers can find tips on safe driving during severe weather by visiting GoMDOT.com/drivesmart. There you will also find information on how to prepare for hurricanes, tropical systems and winter weather.

Follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter; you can also follow the hashtag #HurricaneStrong this hurricane season.

