Residents and businesses in West Hattiesburg, Mississippi will soon have a new energy option as Spire expands natural gas service with a multi-year project scheduled to begin this Fall.

After an October 19 approval from Mississippi Public Service Commission Chairman Dane Maxwell, Spire has the green light to construct a pipeline extending 2.7 miles westward along U.S. Highway 98.

The new pipeline will expand natural gas service for existing and future residential and commercial premises.

“This is an exciting day for the west Hattiesburg area,” Maxwell said. “This project will bring much needed access to neighborhoods and businesses for the first time. This expansion and ones in the future will be an integral part of our efforts to best equip the Pine Belt with necessary services to attract new businesses, create jobs and support our existing businesses.”

While natural gas first became available in the Hattiesburg area as early as the 1920’s, there have been some areas in West Hattiesburg without access. Spire’s expansion will provide those customers a new energy source.

“By bringing abundant, affordable, and reliable natural gas to West Hattiesburg, we’re confident that families and businesses will have access to the energy they need,” said Joe Hampton, President, Spire Alabama and Mississippi. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to serve and to be a part of this growing community.”

The expansion in the Hattiesburg area not only provides new customers access to natural gas, it also supports economic development in an area where regional leaders see future growth.

“Spire is a strong partner with us at the Area Development Partnership as we strive daily to help Greater Hattiesburg grow and prosper,” says Chad Newell, President, Hattiesburg Area Development Partnership. “We are glad to see Spire broaden their footprint along a rapidly growing corridor in West Hattiesburg.”

Local residents are also looking forward to see the project’s completion and the benefits it will bring to their neighborhoods in terms of economic development and reliable alternatives.

“We are excited with the opportunity to have natural gas installed in our Highpointe neighborhood,” said Kyle Wallace, a West Hattiesburg resident who lives along the proposed expansion. “Natural gas will provide an economical and reliable alternative to our current service.”

###

Release from PSC Commissioner Dane Maxwell.