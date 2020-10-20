YP Daily Roundup 10/20/20

“COVID-19 cases are increasing across the nation and across the globe. Mississippi is no exception. Today, we are announcing some additional measures to prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed—in a few counties that are being hit hardest,” said Reeves.

As of Sunday, October 18, 2020, the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported a total of 120,253 absentee ballots requested, 115,848 absentee ballots sent, and 89,499 absentee ballots received in the state of Mississippi for the 2020 General Election…

…The current totals for the number of absentee ballots requested and sent have officially surpassed the final requested and sent totals from the 2016 General Election.

Governor Tate Reeves announced that Andrea Sanders will serve as the new Commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services. A former social worker for children and current General Counsel and Principal Deputy Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, Sanders has been on the frontlines of the effort to protect Mississippi’s most vulnerable. She has been a key leader in the efforts to reform the Department of Human Services.

“I am proud to make this appointment today. Not only has Andrea served with integrity and devotion in this field for many decades, she brings powerful personal experience to the job. Andrea was adopted into a loving Mississippi family as an infant. She is not only a leader in the effort to look after Mississippi’s children, she is a testament to the unlimited potential of every child in the system,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., today joined U.S. Senators Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Thom Tillis, R-N.C., Martha McSally, R-Ariz., and Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., to introduce two proposals to protect the number of justices on the U.S. Supreme Court and prevent future partisan manipulation of the Court’s size. The senators launched the legislative effort in response to recent threats from national Democrats to “pack” the U.S. Supreme Court by expanding its size and adding reliably-liberal justices under a possible future Democrat-led government…

…The first proposal, also known as the “Keep Nine” amendment, would amend the U.S. Constitution to prevent the expansion or contraction of the Supreme Court and codify the current nine-member court. The second proposal would require a supermajority (two-thirds) vote before any legislative effort to modify the size of the Court could be considered in the Senate.

Michael Guest, who is running for re-election for the United States Congress, made a stop in Decatur Monday…

…“We want to make sure that we are sending conservative leaders to Washington DC. Leaders who believe in things such as limited government, lower taxation, protecting the rights of the unborn, protecting our second amendment right. People who believe in law and order. Defending our law enforcement and first responders. I want to make sure that I am advocating on behave of those issues for the people of Mississippi,” said Congressman Michael Guest represents the 3rd District of Mississippi.

In an email solicitation from the Espy campaign that dropped Friday afternoon, Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of California writes that she’s reaching out about not only holding the House Democratic Majority, but taking back the Senate by electing “my friend and colleague” Mike Espy.

“Mike and I served together in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1987 until 1993,” Pelosi writes. “Together, we served our freshman terms in the 100th Congress alongside our heroic colleague, John Lewis.”

Congressman Bennie Thompson is demanding Democrat Presidential candidate Joe Biden name minorities, namely blacks, to top-tier cabinet posts in his Administration should he defeat President Donald Trump come November 3rd.

According to Axios, Thompson is “spearheading the effort” to have Biden name a black person to head the Department of Treasury.

“We all know that minorities have been mistreated historically by the fiscal policies of this country,” Thompson is quoted as saying. “There’s no substitute for being in charge.”

Notably, Axios quotes Thompson as pointing to such a move as a reward for the black vote’s loyalty to the Democratic Party.

“This is the right time to recognize the most loyal voice of people that the Democratic Party has ever had,” Thompson said. “And that’s the African American vote.”

The special election for Diamondhead’s new mayor happens on Tuesday. The seat has been vacant since the passing of Tommy Schafer back in July.

Two candidates are on the ticket: City Councilwoman Nancy Depreo and businessman Richard Willis. Depreo has been on staff with the city, in one capacity or another, since incorporation.