Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03) was awarded the Guardian of Small Business Award by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) based on his pro-business voting record in the 116th Congress. The award is given to Members who vote in favor of small businesses 70 percent or more of the time.

“I made a promise to the people of Mississippi to be a strong, conservative voice for small businesses. After my first term, I’m honored to be named a Small Business Guardian by NFIB, and I will continue to support our small business community in Mississippi,” Congressman Guest said.

“The NFIB Guardian of Small Business Award is awarded to lawmakers who small businesses can truly count on,” said NFIB Vice President of Federal Government Relations Kevin Kuhlman.

The list of the NFIB 2020 Guardians of Small Business can be found by visiting NFIB.com/GuardianAwards.

Release from Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.