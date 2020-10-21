Just as he did in the 2018 special election, President Donald Trump has endorsed Mississippi’s Republican U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in her re-election bid in 2020.

The President said via Twitter:

“Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith delivers for Mississippi! She helped us Cut your Taxes, Secure our Border, and Defend the Second Amendment.“

Trump took issue with Hyde-Smith’s Democrat opponent, Mike Espy, calling a “corrupt politician,” and saying he will “raise your taxes and open your borders.”