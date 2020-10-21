Today, October 21, 2020, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy announces his endorsement from President Barack Obama. In a radio advertisement broadcast across the state, the former president cites Mike Espy’s commitment to moving Mississippi forward and the positive change he will bring to the state.

“Mike Espy has a great chance to win this election for the Senate and keep Mississippi moving forward. You were finally able to change the flag. Now, you can change your Senator, too,” said Obama in a radio advertisement. “Mike Espy for Senate and Joe Biden for President. It’s your time to be heard.” Obama encourages Mississippians to make a plan to vote, check their polling place, and bring identification.

“I am honored to have the endorsement of the 44th President of the United States of America. President Barack Obama governed with dignity and effectiveness. He is remembered and will continue to be remembered as a very good president,” said Mike Espy.

President Obama’s support adds to the long list of endorsements for Mike Espy’s 2020 campaign, including Vice President and Democratic nominee for President Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Congressional Black Caucus PAC, Collective PAC, AFSCME, IBEW, Hon. Stacey Abrams, Rep. Karen Bass, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Former Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus, Former Secretary of Transportation Rodney Slater, and over 75 local elected officials from across the state of Mississippi.

Press Release from the Mike Espy Campaign.

