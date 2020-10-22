U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today said the American people should be celebrating the prospect of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, describing her as a “stunningly successful” jurist and mother.

Hyde-Smith delivered a speech to the Senate to explain her support for confirming Barrett, who was nominated by President Trump in September to be an Associate Justice on the Court.

“Judge Barrett’s life experiences as a judge, lawyer, teacher, wife, and mother will bring a valuable, and much needed, perspective to the Supreme Court. I am proud to support Judge Barrett. Now the Senate must do its Constitutional duty and confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett as soon as possible,” said Hyde-Smith, who visited with Barrett in September.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday will vote on forwarding the Barrett nomination to the full Senate for consideration. [Watch 8 a.m. CDT, Oct. 22.] The Senate is expected to be in session over the weekend, with a final confirmation vote on Monday or Tuesday.

“Americans should be celebrating the nomination of Judge Barrett. She is brilliant, hardworking, ambitious, and a proud mother and wife. In a time where we need role models for our youth, Judge Barrett fills that role,” Hyde-Smith said.

“The Judge is a family-oriented woman who reveres the Constitution. She is a representative for working women across the country and a testament that women can have a career and family and be stunningly successful at both. I also appreciate that she has displayed great strength in withstanding affronts to her faith and her family during the confirmation process,” she continued.

