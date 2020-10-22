Cindy Hyde-Smith’s re-election campaign released a new ad Wednesday entitled “A Lot at Stake.”

In the latest ad, Hyde-Smith says, “As your United States Senator, I’ve worked to support law enforcement, rebuild our military, secure our borders, and put conservative judges on our courts. With your vote, I’ll keep fighting for our state and our conservative values.”

The ad says if Mike Espy, Hyde-Smith’s Democrat opponent, is elected and “other liberals take control of the Senate, they’ll put America on a radical path,” from higher taxes to open borders.

Also on Wednesday, President Donald Trump tweeted his support of Hyde-Smith’s re-election saying she delivers for Mississippi, and helped cut taxes, secure the border, and defend the Second Amendment. Trump called Espy a “Corrupt Politician who will Raise your Taxes and Open your Borders.”