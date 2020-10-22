U.S. Senator Roger Wicker joined Y’all Politics today to talk about the breaking news of the Senate Judiciary Committee passing Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination out to the full Senate, as well as his Senate Commerce Committee’s hearing with Big Tech CEOs as restrictions on Election news and information by Facebook and Twitter mount.

Wicker also talks about the Presidential election and why Donald J. Trump should be re-elected, and outlines his support for his fellow Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith’s re-election.

Watch the full interview below.