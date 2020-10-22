President Donald Trump and Democrat nominee Joe Biden will meet tonight is the final debate of the 2020 presidential campaign.

The two were to have had three debates, but following the first debate the President contracted COVID-19. The Commission on Presidential Debates moved the second debate to a virtual format, which Trump declined to participate in. Instead, both Trump and Biden appeared on opposing national TV networks for town hall meetings on the same night of what would have been the second debate.

Tonight, this last debate will be a bit different than the first. The Commission has agreed to mute the microphone of the person not recognized to speak for their 2 minute answer to questions.

The topics will be broken down in to six segments of approximately 15 minutes each. Those topics include: Fighting COVID-19, American Families, Race in America, Climate Change, National Security, and Leadership.

The moderator will be NBC correspondent Kristen Welker. Welker’s impartiality has been questioned following reports that her family has given thousands of dollars to the campaigns of Democrats, namely Barack Obama and Joe Biden. While no longer registered with a party affiliation, she was previously registered to vote as a Democrat.

Trump has called her a “radical Democrat” and White House officials have said she is an activist, not a reporter.

To watch, the debate will be streamed online and across the networks on TV beginning at 8:00pm CT. It is being held at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.