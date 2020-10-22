U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., today took to the Senate floor to speak in support of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In his remarks, Wicker touted Barrett’s character and respect for the rule of law:

“I have never witnessed a more impressive display of poise and knowledge and temperament in a candidate for the Supreme Court than I have witnessed during the confirmation process of [Judge Amy Coney Barrett]…

“I have five granddaughters, the oldest one is 10. I think Justice Amy Coney Barrett will prove to be an inspiration to these five granddaughters and to my grown daughters also…

“I couldn’t be more delighted, I couldn’t be more enthusiastic, I could not be more awe-inspired with a candidate for the Supreme Court. I will, with great honor and privilege, vote in favor of her confirmation.”

Release from Senator Roger Wicker.