Final Presidential Debate of 2020 cycle is Tonight

President Donald Trump and Democrat nominee Joe Biden will meet tonight is the final debate of the 2020 presidential campaign.

The topics will be broken down in to six segments of approximately 15 minutes each. Those topics include: Fighting COVID-19, American Families, Race in America, Climate Change, National Security, and Leadership.

The moderator will be NBC correspondent Kristen Welker.

To watch, the debate will be streamed online and across the networks on TV beginning at 8:00pm CT. It is being held at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Just as he did in the 2018 special election, President Donald Trump has endorsed Mississippi’s Republican U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in her re-election bid in 2020.

The President said via Twitter: “Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith delivers for Mississippi! She helped us Cut your Taxes, Secure our Border, and Defend the Second Amendment.“

Trump took issue with Hyde-Smith’s Democrat opponent, Mike Espy, calling a “corrupt politician,” and saying he will “raise your taxes and open your borders.”

October 21, 2020, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy announces his endorsement from President Barack Obama. In a radio advertisement broadcast across the state, the former president cites Mike Espy’s commitment to moving Mississippi forward and the positive change he will bring to the state.

“Mike Espy has a great chance to win this election for the Senate and keep Mississippi moving forward. You were finally able to change the flag. Now, you can change your Senator, too,” said Obama in a radio advertisement. “Mike Espy for Senate and Joe Biden for President. It’s your time to be heard.” Obama encourages Mississippians to make a plan to vote, check their polling place, and bring identification.

MSDH daily COVID-19 report

Today MSDH is reporting 801 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 21 deaths, and 127 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 112,123, with 3,223 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/tCJj3xbhmn — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) October 21, 2020

Wicker speaks about SCOTUS nominee Barrett

I have never witnessed a more impressive display of poise and knowledge and temperament in a candidate for the Supreme Court than I have from Judge Amy Coney Barrett. I will, with great honor and privilege, vote in favor of her confirmation. https://t.co/PZcmTck7vp — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) October 21, 2020

The Mississippi capitol city’s crime rates have soared during 2020. Just this week, Jackson saw their 105th homicide since the beginning of the year. At the center of the conversation, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba and U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst seem to be at odds.

In recent months, Hurst offered a possible solution in Operation Legend, which is a Trump Administration program that was designed to keep crime rates from rising. If implemented it could allow dozens of federal law enforcement agents to assist the Jackson Police Department.

The JPD is only operating at 41 percent capacity, with 21 out of the 50 detectives for which they are budgeted.

FBI, Director of National Security announces Iran, Russian Election Interference

State Rep. Summers on FBI election interference report: It sounded like voter suppression to me

Do you think it’s legit? It sounded like voter suppression to me. — Zakiya Summers (@RepZSummers) October 21, 2020

WLOX – Ocean Springs native named commander of Space Force first field command

An Ocean Springs native has been promoted to a top position in the military’s newest branch.

Maj. Gen. Stephen N. Whiting of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, was promoted on Wednesday to lieutenant general and named commander of U.S. Space Force’s first Field Command, Space Operations Command (SpOC) at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.