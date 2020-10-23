Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy is reporting that his campaign brought in $3.8 million over the last two weeks of the campaign.

Pre-election finance reports were due to be filed with the Federal Election Commission this week.

“During the first two weeks of October, we outraised incumbent Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith 45 to 1. No, that is not a typo,” Espy tweeted Friday. “#TeamEspy raised more than $3.8 million. She only raised $84,000.”

Hey, everybody. We’ve got some BIG news. During the first two weeks of October, we outraised incumbent Senator @CindyHydeSmith 45 to 1. No, that is not a typo.#TeamEspy raised more than $3.8 million. She only raised $84,000. We did this together. THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/0blQZuVMvK — Mike Espy (@MikeEspyMS) October 23, 2020

The FEC has not updated its website as of this reporting to show the two campaigns’ latest filings.

As previously reported by Y’all Politics, Espy’s campaign has benefited in recent weeks from the national Democratic machine, largely in the wake of the death of former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and utilizing the resources of out-of-state donors through ActBlue and other Democrat groups, Mike Espy raised more than $4 million in the prior reporting period earlier this month, leaving his campaign with just over $3 million cash on hand.