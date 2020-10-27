A new Civiqs / Daily Kos poll shows incumbent Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith with an 8 point lead over her Democrat challenger Mike Espy one week out from Election Day. This is on the heels of a poll run in May by Impact Management Group for Y’all Politics that had Hyde-Smith at 53% in the ballot test.

Hyde-Smith now sits at 52% to Espy’s 44% – a similar margin to that of the 2018 special election when the Republican bested the Democrat 54% to 46%. This is despite millions of out-of-state dollars funneling into the Espy campaign during the last quarter and the endorsements of high profile Democrats, such as Barack Obama, Joe Biden and others.

The report contains the results of a survey of 507 likely voters in Mississippi from October 23-26, 2020. It was conducted online, among selected members of the Civiqs research panel. Sampled individuals were emailed by Civiqs and responded using a personalized link to the survey.

According to the poll, the survey results are weighted by age, race, gender, education, and party identification to be representative of the population of likely voters in Mississippi. The general design effect due to weighting is 1.46. The survey has a margin of error of ±5.3% at the 95% confidence level, accounting for the design effect.

As expected, President Donald Trump is up 14 points over Democrat Joe Biden in Mississippi, per the poll, with 55% to 41%. In 2016, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the Magnolia State 58% to 40%.

The Civiqs poll also surveyed Ballot Measures 2 and 3. On the question of changing the way statewide officials are elected, 54% were in favor of the measure while 25% were opposed and 21% were unsure. The new state flag received high marks, showing 61% to 31% of those polled in favor of the “In God We Trust” flag.

Polling was also done on the favorability of a list of officials and candidates, including President Trump, Biden, Hyde-Smith, Espy, Senator Roger Wicker and Governor Tate Reeves. Of those, the only one polling with a positive favorability was Trump.

You can view the full polling data below.

Civiqs DailyKos MS Poll by yallpolitics on Scribd