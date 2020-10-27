Secretary of State Michael Watson held a press conference on Tuesday to provide updates on the current 2020 General Election that is scheduled for November 3.

According to Watson, absentee voter turnout has been incredibly high in 2020. He says Mississippians are finding it easier to vote and are utilizing those conveniences to make their voices heard.

The last day to vote absentee in person, will be Saturday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. This year, absentee votes are final. Those who submit one, will not be on the voter rolls on election day.

There will be new measures in place to ensure safe voting at the polls come Tuesday, including poll workers wearing masks and extra cleaning supplies. They will also be utilizing social distancing measures.

Due to appropriations by the Legislature, they were able to hire additional poll workers this year depending on the size of the precinct. Those individuals will be specifically tasked with ensuring that the polls are sanitized and safe.

So far, over 10,000 Mississippians have signed into the online portal and volunteered to be a poll worker. This has allowed many polling managers to have a backup system in the event their workers are not able to come out. Roughly three counties needed additional poll workers.

Voters will not be forced to wear a mask. Watson says it is not constitutional to do so.

Watson said if you have a question about the ballot or how some of the initiative measures work, to call their office or your local circuit clerk for answers. Do not rely on social media posts.