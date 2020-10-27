U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., received the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) “Guardian of Small Business” award. The award is given to members of Congress who achieve a record of 70 percent or more on the NFIB scorecard, which includes votes on key legislative issues for America’s small businesses.

“Small businesses drive job creation and economic growth in our country,” Wicker said. “As our nation recovers from the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic, I will continue to support pro-growth policies that allow small businesses to thrive.”

Wicker has been a strong supporter of the Paycheck Protection Program that has allowed more small businesses to access critical relief funds for their employees. The program was authorized by Congress in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economy Security (CARES) Act.

Wicker has also led legislation to establish a $120 billion revitalization fund to help independent restaurants deal with the long-term structural challenges facing the industry because of COVID-19. In whole, the recovery fund provided by the RESTAURANTS Act would generate at least $183 billion in primary benefits and $65 billion in secondary benefits.

“The NFIB Guardian of Small Business Award is awarded to lawmakers who small businesses can truly count on,” said Kevin Kuhlman, NFIB Vice President of Federal Government Relations. “These Members of the U.S. Senate are dedicated supporters of the key issues that our members are concerned about and have proven themselves to be real champions for small business. Our policy positions are driven by our members, and we report NFIB Key Votes back to our membership. We are proud to recognize the Senators from the 116th Congress who earned this distinction by taking pro-small business votes supporting financial assistance programs and opposing increased labor costs. Small business owners across the country need their support now more than ever during these unprecedented times, and we are grateful to these lawmakers for their leadership.”

