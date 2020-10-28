Mississippi Supreme Court Candidate Latrice Westbrooks has had a judgment in Hinds County Circuit Court entered from LEXISNEXIS against the Law Office of Latrice Westbrooks prior to her tenure on the bench.

The default judgement obtained by the legal research/services provider involves non payment of over $9,000 stemming from 2016 in a court district in Ohio. The default judgment was filed on 10/22/20 in Hinds County Circuit Court and the case to enforce that judgment locally has been assigned to Judge Winston Kidd.

Judge Westbrooks was elected to her current Court of Appeals seat in 2016.

Request for comment was not returned by press time, but will be updated here upon receipt.