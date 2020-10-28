Pre-Landfall Declaration Would Provide Assistance to Save Lives and Protect Property

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and U.S. Representatives Steven Palazzo, R-Miss., and Michael Guest, R-Miss., today sent a letter to President Donald J. Trump urging him to approve Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves’s request for a Pre-Landfall Disaster Declaration in advance of Hurricane Zeta. The storm is expected to have a severe impact on the southeastern portion of Mississippi, including heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and possible tornadoes.

In their letter, the lawmakers note that under a federal emergency declaration the Federal Emergency Management Agency would be authorized to provide emergency protective measures and direct federal assistance for 13 Mississippi counties, including Clarke, Jones, Wayne, Lamar, Forrest, Perry, Greene, Pearl River, Stone, George, Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson.

See the full text of the letter below:

Dear President Trump,

In anticipation of landfall of Hurricane Zeta, we request your full consideration of Governor Tate Reeves’s request for a Pre-Landfall Disaster Declaration under Section 501 of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act.

Under the requested federal emergency declaration, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) would be authorized to provide emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance under the Public Assistance program at 75 percent federal funding for thirteen Mississippi counties including Clarke, Jones, Wayne, Lamar, Forrest, Perry, Greene, Pearl River, Stone, George, Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson.

As noted in the Governor’s request, Mississippi is forecasted to face devastating impacts in the southeast portion of the State including heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and possible tornadoes.

This declaration would provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, or to lessen the threat of a catastrophe in the designated areas.

Thank you for your consideration of this request. Please do not hesitate to contact us should you need further assistance in this effort.

Sincerely,

Roger F. Wicker

United States Senator

Cindy Hyde-Smith

United States Senator

Steven M. Palazzo

Member of Congress

Michael Guest

Member of Congress

