The Hinds County Election Commission (HCEC) has been made aware of phone calls being made to residents claiming FALSE changes to voting precincts. These are NOT authorized by the HCEC.
The HCEC is aware of FALSE phone calls informing voters of at least two precincts:
Precinct 83- New Hope Missionary Baptist
Precinct 46- Christ United Methodist Church
It is the position of the HCEC that an effort is being made to thwart the vote of at least two of the county’s “big-box” precincts. Voters should be aware that the HCEC will NOT contact voters through phone calls or texts. For the purposes of the November 3rd election, the HCEC is communicating to voters via reputable mass media ie: TV, RADIO and PRINT media outlets.
District 1 – James A. Reed
Precinct 45 – St. Phillips Episcopal Church (OLD)
McLeod Elementary School (NEW)
1616 Sandalwood Place
Jackson, Mississippi 39211
District 2 – Toni Johnson
Precinct ED – Edwards Library (OLD)
Edwards Community Center (NEW)
108 Mount Moriah Road
Edwards, Mississippi
Precinct – PN – Federation Towers (OLD)
Sumner Hill Jr. High School (NEW)
400 W Northside Drive
Clinton, MS 39056
District 3 – Renee Shakespeare
Precinct 54 – Hardy Middle School (Non-COVID-19) (OLD)
JPS Career Development Center (NEW)
2703 1st Avenue
Jackson, Mississippi
Precinct 26 – True Worship Ministry (OLD)
Fire Station #15 (NEW)
4943 Clinton Blvd.
Jackson, Mississippi 39209
District 5 – Connie Little
Precinct 49 – Jackson State University Student Center (OLD)
Jackson State University Athletic and Assembly Center (NEW)
1400 J. R. Lynch Street
Jackson, Mississippi