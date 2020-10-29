The Hinds County Election Commission (HCEC) has been made aware of phone calls being made to residents claiming FALSE changes to voting precincts. These are NOT authorized by the HCEC.

The HCEC is aware of FALSE phone calls informing voters of at least two precincts:

Precinct 83- New Hope Missionary Baptist

Precinct 46- Christ United Methodist Church

It is the position of the HCEC that an effort is being made to thwart the vote of at least two of the county’s “big-box” precincts. Voters should be aware that the HCEC will NOT contact voters through phone calls or texts. For the purposes of the November 3rd election, the HCEC is communicating to voters via reputable mass media ie: TV, RADIO and PRINT media outlets.

The HCEC has communicated and authorizes the follow changes to voting precincts ONLY: