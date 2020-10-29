The Mississippi Economic Council hosted their annual Hobnob event for 2020 at the Mississippi Braves Trustmark Stadium in Pearl. Due to COVID-19 the typically packed event was changed to virtual with limited in person contact.

Hobnob is a chance for political and business leaders to come together to talk about the state’s issues and improvements.

Speakers included Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney and Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson who joined for a discussion on how their departments are working together this year to aid Mississippians suffering from COVID related economic impact.

Women from all across the state joined for the Leading Ladies from Around the State Panel. In attendance were Kate Barker, City of Hattiesburg First Lady, Carmen Kyle, Executive Director of the Southaven Chamber, Dr. Ebony Lumumba, City of Jackson First Lady, Dr. Temika Simmons, City of Greenville First Lady and Lynn Spruill, Mayor of Starkville. The panel was moderated by MEC COO Cathy Northington.

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith also made remarks at the event, just days before the General Election where she is running for reelection to her U.S. Senate seat.

Submitting pre-recorded videos were U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy, Secretary of State Michael Watson, Attorney General Lynn Fitch, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and Speaker of the House Philip Gunn.