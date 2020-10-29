Governor Reeves: President Trump approves Zeta emergency declaration

Per Governor Tate Reeves on Twitter: “Just spoke with Donald Trump and he expressed his full support for the people of Mississippi as we deal with the fallout of Zeta. Anything we need in this emergency, he’ll get it to us. Grateful for a President who is never off the clock—working hard to protect Americans.”

Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker (R), chairman of the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, convened a hearing Wednesday titled, “Does Section 230’s Sweeping Immunity Enable Big Tech Bad Behavior?,” at 9:00 a.m. CT.

The hearing will examine whether Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act has outlived its usefulness in today’s digital age. It will also examine legislative proposals to modernize the decades-old law, increase transparency and accountability among big technology companies for their content moderation practices, and explore the impact of large ad-tech platforms on local journalism and consumer privacy.

MSDH COVID-19 report

Today MSDH is reporting 1,000 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 19 deaths, and 132 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 117,617, with 3,302 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/6CaEvd0lH0 — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) October 28, 2020

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the nation’s leading small business advocacy organization, today endorsed Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith for re-election to the United States Senate.

“Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith has been a reliable pro-small business senator with a 100% NFIB voting record on the issues and policies most important to small businesses,” said Dawn Starns, NFIB’s Mississippi State Director. “Senator Hyde-Smith understands the issues important to our small business members, such as opposing burdensome government regulations and providing vital financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are pleased to endorse Senator Hyde-Smith today for re-election and look forward to our continued work with her on behalf of the state’s small businesses.”

MS Supreme Court extends response time for Watson in Madison I-65 petition

The Mississippi Supreme Court has extended the time for a response from Secretary of State @MichaelWatsonMS on the Madison petition challenging the validity of #medicalmarijuana Initiative 65 until next Friday – after #ElectionDay. pic.twitter.com/i5bjWPiEGa — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) October 28, 2020

The Mississippi Senate gained two new legislators today. Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann swore in Senator Jason Barrett and Senator Bart Williams, with family and staff witnessing in the chamber.

“The collective intellect has always been something I have valued in our office, and these new Senators bring fresh perspectives to the significant work we have ahead of us,” Hosemann said. “Their shared experiences as small business owners, in particular, will be important as we help Mississippi and our fellow citizens recover from the pandemic’s economic toll. We thank them for their willingness to serve.”

Mississippi Supreme Court Candidate Latrice Westbrooks has had a judgment in Hinds County Circuit Court entered from LEXISNEXIS against the Law Office of Latrice Westbrooks prior to her tenure on the bench.

The default judgement obtained by the legal research/services provider involves non payment of over $9,000 stemming from 2016 in a court district in Ohio. The default judgment was filed on 10/22/20 in Hinds County Circuit Court and the case to enforce that judgment locally has been assigned to Judge Winston Kidd.