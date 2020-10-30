YP Daily Roundup 10/30/20

Governor Reeves, MEMA Director tour Zeta damage on Coast

“Mississippi got hit hard by Hurricane Zeta last night. One thing I know about Mississippians: when we get hit hard, we get up. We come together and rebuild. I will be on the coast this afternoon to be a part of that effort—joining an army of emergency operators and volunteers,” Reeves said via Facebook.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs with the State Department of Health offered his opinion on Initiative 65, the medical marijuana program on the November 3 ballot.

“There are a lot of misconceptions, a lot of things that people don’t understand about these initiatives. I wanted to go through them and hopefully dispel some of these misconceptions,” said Dobbs.

MSDH COVID-19 report

Today MSDH is reporting 970 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 8 deaths, and 134 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 118,587, with 3,310 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/yLfA9XOeaG — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) October 29, 2020

During the 2020 cycle, there’s been a storyline peddled by a fawning press and paid Democratic pollsters alike, both dedicated to pushing every Democratic storyline imaginable, that has gone something like this . . . Mike Espy can beat Cindy Hyde-Smith with an “Obama-like” turnout of black voters and the ability to pick up enough suburban white voters who are disaffected by Trump.

However, as we look to next Tuesday and what leading indicators we have at this point, there doesn’t seem to be a huge amount of data leading us to the likelihood of that. So, let’s look at the numbers.

WJTV – Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith hosts campaign event in Madison as election day nears

The Mississippi Economic Council hosted their annual Hobnob event for 2020 at the Mississippi Braves Trustmark Stadium in Pearl. Due to COVID-19 the typically packed event was changed to virtual with limited in person contact.

The Hinds County Election Commission (HCEC) has been made aware of phone calls being made to residents claiming FALSE changes to voting precincts. These are NOT authorized by the HCEC.

The HCEC is aware of FALSE phone calls informing voters of at least two precincts:

Precinct 83- New Hope Missionary Baptist

Precinct 46- Christ United Methodist Church

It is the position of the HCEC that an effort is being made to thwart the vote of at least two of the county’s “big-box” precincts.

YP – MS Office of Tobacco Control receives awards

From the @msdh the MS Office of Tobacco Control Awarded Twice for Smokefree Efforts READ MORE>> https://t.co/2wgacIQs2t — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) October 29, 2020

The race for Mississippi’s Third Congressional District will also be on the ballot in next week’s election.

Republican Congressman Michael Guest has been representing the district since 2018 when former Congressman Gregg Harper decided not to run for re-election.

Guest has been making numerous stops during the campaign cycle and many have been here in East Mississippi. He says this is a pivotal election, not only for him, but for the entire country…

…Guest is facing Democrat Dorothy “Dot” Benford. We have tried to reach out to Benford on numerous occasions, but have not heard back. Benford has been running for public office unsuccessfully since 1988. She is 78-years-old and lives in Jackson.

MissHSAA announces school reclassification

The official MHSAA reclassification numbers are out for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years … https://t.co/cfz0y856HC Regions scheduled to be posted later today at https://t.co/w5DxK1UY2v — Misshsaa (@misshsaa) October 29, 2020

On the job since March, the Executive Director for the Mississippi Department of Human Services, Bob Anderson, says the agency was in a bad place.

He has spent the last seven months working to restore trust, build employee morale and conduct an audit to account for millions of dollars in misspent TANF money meant for needy families in Mississippi.

Six people have been indicted in the largest embezzlement and fraud scheme in state history. They include the former Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services John Davis.