Polls for the 2020 General Election open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, November 3, and close at 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot. The 2020 General Election ballot features races for United States President, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, and Supreme Court Justices along with possible local races. Mississippians will also have the opportunity to vote on three statewide ballot measures: Initiative 65 & Alternative Measure 65A, House Concurrent Resolution 47, and the State Flag Referendum.

Our office will have observers in precincts across the State. Problems at the polls observed by State observers or otherwise reported to the Elections Division will be referred to the authorities, including the Attorney General’s Office or appropriate District Attorney’s Office. The Secretary of State’s Office has no enforcement authority to resolve problems.

Election Day Reminders

Mail-In Absentee Voting Deadline: All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day (November 3) and received within five business days of Election Day in order to count.

Polling Place Location : Please contact your county Circuit Clerk's Office or local Election Commissioners for updates regarding your polling place. Several counties have changed polling places since the 2020 Primary Election. Click here to view a list of the polling place changes reported to our office.

: Please contact your county Circuit Clerk’s Office or local Election Commissioners for updates regarding your polling place. Several counties have changed polling places since the 2020 Primary Election. Voter Photo ID : Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. An affidavit ballot may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the Circuit Clerk’s Office within five business days after the election. Click here for more information.

: Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. An affidavit ballot may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the Circuit Clerk’s Office within five business days after the election. Click here for more information. Campaigning : It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate or ballot measure within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.

: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate or ballot measure within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property. Loitering : The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.

: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers. Camera Phones : Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.

COVID-19: Our office supplied every county with COVID-19 safety supplies and personal protective equipment for poll managers. County officials have been instructed to sanitize and disinfect high-touch areas at each precinct. Voters are encouraged to practice good hygiene and follow CDC guidelines at the polls. Click here for more information regarding COVID-19 safety at the polls.

Our office supplied every county with COVID-19 safety supplies and personal protective equipment for poll managers. County officials have been instructed to sanitize and disinfect high-touch areas at each precinct. Voters are encouraged to practice good hygiene and follow CDC guidelines at the polls.

For more information about state election laws or Election Day information, visit Y’all Vote or call the Elections Division Hotline at (601)576-2550.

11/2/2020