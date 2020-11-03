Polls for the 2020 General Election closed at 7 p.m. As a reminder, any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.

“I’m a firm believer in giving credit where credit is due, and today, the heroes include our Elections Division, Circuit Clerks, Election Commissioners and Poll Managers who went above and beyond to deliver an exceptional performance during unprecedented times,” said Secretary Watson.

“If the pictures, videos, phone calls, text messages, and social media posts are accurate, the real story today is the incredible turnout we saw across Mississippi. I’m hopeful Mississippi voters will continue to be just as engaged in future elections, no matter how big or small.”

Now that polls are closed, county election officials are allowed to tabulate absentee ballots and precinct results. Please keep in mind our office will not announce unofficial election results. As always, we will only announce and post certified election results submitted to our office by the counties.

Counties have ten (10) calendar days from Election Day to file certified results with our office. All certified election results from the 2020 Election Cycle will be posted here on our website. While counties may announce unofficial totals as absentee and precinct results come in throughout Election Night, it is important to remember any results reported tonight are not considered official, certified election results.

For more information about state election laws or Election Day information, visit Y’all Vote or call the Elections Division Hotline at (601)576-2550.

11/3/2020