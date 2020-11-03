Mississippi made history by becoming the 35th state to establish a medical marijuana program through Initiative 65. Voters overwhelmingly chose Initiative 65 over Alternative 65A.

“I speak on behalf of my entire team when I say we want to give God the glory and praise for this victory,” said Jamie Grantham, Mississippians for Compassionate Care Communications Director. “He started this. He made this amazing plant that is helping so many people across the country. He provided and blessed this journey every step of the way since we began in 2018. We have prayed diligently that this program would pass, knowing that it will help so many suffering patients and families in Mississippi. God gets the glory for this win. God gets the glory for 65 passing. This is a huge day for Mississippi and I couldn’t be more excited, humbled, or thankful.”

“I am so proud of Mississippi,” said Angie Calhoun, whose son would qualify as a patient under Initiative 65. “Initiative 65 is going to change the lives of thousands of qualified patients, just like my son, Austin. This victory is for those patients and their families!”

More than 228,000 Mississippians signed petitions to put Initiative 65 on the ballot. Now that voters have approved it, the Mississippi State Department of Health will begin the process of writing the regulations and setting up the program with a start date of August 2021.

To learn more about Initiative 65, visit www.medicalmarijuana2020.com

About Medical Marijuana 2020

Medical Marijuana 2020 is a campaign to make medical marijuana available to Mississippians who suffer from debilitating medical conditions through INITIATIVE 65. More than 228,000 Mississippians signed petitions to put INITIATIVE 65 on the November 2020 ballot. INITIATIVE 65 would give physicians the option to certify the use of medical marijuana for their patients who suffer from one or more of the qualifying debilitating medical conditions listed in the initiative and then allow those patients to obtain medical marijuana in a legal and safe manner from treatment centers licensed and regulated by the Mississippi Department of Health. The campaign is backed by a steering committee of medical and health care professionals, law enforcement representatives, leaders in the faith community, and veterans.

Press Release

11/3/2020