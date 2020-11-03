The following is the latest results Y’all Politics has as of 7:00am on Wednesday, the morning after Election Night 2020. We will update the numbers as they become available.
Presidential Vote in Mississippi – 77% Reporting
Donald Trump (R) – 60%
Joe Biden (D) – 39%
U.S. Senate – 77% Reporting
Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) – 56%
Mike Espy (D) – 42%
Jimmy Edwards (L) – 2%
Congressional District 1 – 91% Reporting
Trent Kelly (R) – 71%
Antonia Eliason (D) – 29%
Congressional District 2 – 93% Reporting
Bennie Thompson (D) – 65%
Brian Flowers (R) – 35%
Congressional District 3 – 96% Reporting
Michael Guest (R) – 65%
Dorothy Benford (D) – 35%
Congressional District 4
Steven Palazzo – Unopposed
Mississippi Supreme Court – 93% Reporting
Kenny Griffis – 53%
Latrice Westbrooks – 47%
Mississippi Supreme Court – 94% Reporting
Josiah Coleman – 63%
Percy Lynchard – 37%
Ballot Measure 1 – Medical Marijuana – 93% Reporting
For Either – 68%
Against Both – 32%
Initiative 65 – 74%
Alternative 65A – 26%
Ballot Measure 2 – Elections for Statewide Officials – 92% Reporting
Yes – 78%
No – 22%
Ballot Measure 3 – New State Flag – 72% Reporting
Yes – 72%
No – 28%
Other races and issues of note on the ballot in Mississippi today:
Special Election for House District 87
There will be a runoff in Mississippi House District 87 Special Election between Joseph Tubb and Matthew Conoly. With 100% reporting, Tubb won 46% and Conoly gained 38%. The runoff will be in three weeks on November 24th.
Jones County Water Fountains
Voters in Jones County considered whether to remove segregation era water fountains from the courthouse grounds. The referendum failed 58% to 42% with 100% reporting, meaning the fountains will stay put.
Forrest County Confederate Monument
The Forrest County Confederate monument was on the ballot for consideration of its relocation. With 100% reporting, it is 54% to 46% not to move the monument.