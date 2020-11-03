The following is the latest results Y’all Politics has as of 7:00am on Wednesday, the morning after Election Night 2020. We will update the numbers as they become available.

Presidential Vote in Mississippi – 77% Reporting

Donald Trump (R) – 60%

Joe Biden (D) – 39%

U.S. Senate – 77% Reporting

Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) – 56%

Mike Espy (D) – 42%

Jimmy Edwards (L) – 2%

Congressional District 1 – 91% Reporting

Trent Kelly (R) – 71%

Antonia Eliason (D) – 29%

Congressional District 2 – 93% Reporting

Bennie Thompson (D) – 65%

Brian Flowers (R) – 35%

Congressional District 3 – 96% Reporting

Michael Guest (R) – 65%

Dorothy Benford (D) – 35%

Congressional District 4

Steven Palazzo – Unopposed

Mississippi Supreme Court – 93% Reporting

Kenny Griffis – 53%

Latrice Westbrooks – 47%

Mississippi Supreme Court – 94% Reporting

Josiah Coleman – 63%

Percy Lynchard – 37%

Ballot Measure 1 – Medical Marijuana – 93% Reporting

For Either – 68%

Against Both – 32%

Initiative 65 – 74%

Alternative 65A – 26%

Ballot Measure 2 – Elections for Statewide Officials – 92% Reporting

Yes – 78%

No – 22%

Ballot Measure 3 – New State Flag – 72% Reporting

Yes – 72%

No – 28%

Other races and issues of note on the ballot in Mississippi today:

Special Election for House District 87

There will be a runoff in Mississippi House District 87 Special Election between Joseph Tubb and Matthew Conoly. With 100% reporting, Tubb won 46% and Conoly gained 38%. The runoff will be in three weeks on November 24th.

Jones County Water Fountains

Voters in Jones County considered whether to remove segregation era water fountains from the courthouse grounds. The referendum failed 58% to 42% with 100% reporting, meaning the fountains will stay put.

Forrest County Confederate Monument

The Forrest County Confederate monument was on the ballot for consideration of its relocation. With 100% reporting, it is 54% to 46% not to move the monument.