See where things stand in Mississippi elections. We have the latest numbers as of 6:00am this Wednesday morning, the day after the election.

Cindy Hyde-Smith soundly defeats Mike Espy for a 2nd time

With 77% Reporting

Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) – 56%

Mike Espy (D) – 42%

Jimmy Edwards (L) – 2%

All incumbent Congressmen in Mississippi win reelection

Republican Congressmen Trent Kelly (MS-01) and Michael Guest (MS03), along with Democrat Congressman Bennie Thompson (MS-02) easily won reelection.

Fourth District Congressmen Steven Palazzo was unopposed.

Mississippi made history by becoming the 35th state to establish a medical marijuana program through Initiative 65. Voters overwhelmingly chose Initiative 65 over Alternative 65A.

“I speak on behalf of my entire team when I say we want to give God the glory and praise for this victory,” said Jamie Grantham, Mississippians for Compassionate Care Communications Director. “He started this. He made this amazing plant that is helping so many people across the country. He provided and blessed this journey every step of the way since we began in 2018. We have prayed diligently that this program would pass, knowing that it will help so many suffering patients and families in Mississippi. God gets the glory for this win. God gets the glory for 65 passing. This is a huge day for Mississippi and I couldn’t be more excited, humbled, or thankful.”

Mississippi adopts new state flag

Currently showing over 72% approval, the State of Mississippi has a new state flag – the “In God We Trust” Flag.

The overwhelming approval of the new flag will dampen any efforts to force another vote on this new design as opposed to the retired flag.

Jones County voters decided to keep the once-segregated water fountains outside the Ellisville Courthouse on Tuesday.

According to Jones County’s unofficial results, 58% voted in favor of keeping the water fountains in place. Absentee and affidavits ballots remain to be counted. Special Election in House District 87 heads to runoff There will be a runoff in Mississippi House District 87 Special Election between Joseph Tubb and Matthew Conoly. With 100% reporting, Tubb won 46% and Conoly gained 38%. The runoff will be in three weeks on November 24th.

MSDH COVID-19 reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 644 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 36 deaths, and 130 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 121,509, with 3,384 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/rSO3MllajH — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) November 3, 2020

In an effort to rid Mississippi prisons of gang-related financial control, a search team of prison staff and investigators raided Unit 26 at Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman last week. A horde of illegal contraband from cellphones to power tools was confiscated. The illegal cache ranged from X-Box controllers to several pounds of tobacco and marijuana to some 200 bottles of liquor. Officers even found a concrete power drill and a food blender.

“We’re disrupting the gang’s retail networks,” said MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain, “and thus diminishing the power they’ve held for years. Gang leaders force other inmates to beg their families for money that they then give to the gangs. We’re shutting down that practice, installing new technology hardware and software to track every move, and we’re revoking all accumulated good time for gang members as per Parole Board guidelines. Gang members will serve their full sentences and longer if they continue illegal activities.”

Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s Office presented oral arguments telephonically before the Supreme Court of the United States today to defend Mississippi’s discretionary sentencing laws that permit the State to sentence a juvenile offender to life without parole under appropriate circumstances.

“We appreciated the opportunity to present Mississippi’s case before the Supreme Court today,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “We are confident the Court will find that Mississippi’s individualized hearings satisfy the Eighth Amendment because they allow for a just and fair consideration of youth and all its attendant characteristics.”