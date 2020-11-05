Hankins Lumber is expanding its presence in Grenada County by locating new sawmill operations, Hankins Timbers, at the former Louisiana Pacific site. The project is a $12.5 million corporate investment and will create 43 jobs.

“Mississippi’s agriculture industry is our state’s top economic driver, employing tens of thousands of Mississippians and contributing billions to the state’s economy each year,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “Forestry is the state’s second top commodity in this important industry, with nearly 20 million acres of forestland available to ensure companies like Hankins Timbers continue to provide job opportunities to the people of Grenada County and the entire state for many more years to come.”

Hankins Lumber has been in operation in Grenada County for nearly 50 years. The company, which produces Southern Yellow Pine lumber products, employs 140 workers at its current facility. Hankins Timbers will use first and second pine thinnings as opposed to mature logs. The facility will produce approximately 40 million board feet per year.

“Hankins Lumber Co., Inc. is excited to be able to reopen our facility north of Elliott and grateful for the support and help of our local and state officials,” said Hankins Lumber President Albert B. Hankins, Jr. “This facility is getting a complete renovation after being shut down as a small planer mill several years ago to a modern small log mill. This mill will allow Hankins to diversify its product line and enter new markets by producing 4x4s, 4x6s and 6x6s. We are proud to be a part of Grenada County.”

“For nearly half a century, the Hankins team has provided good jobs to the citizens of Grenada County and surrounding region. The opening of their second venture – Hankins Timbers – reaffirms the company’s commitment to building stronger communities in Grenada County through job creation and investment,” said MDA Interim Executive Director John Rounsaville. “We are grateful to the Grenada County Board of Supervisors, Delta Regional Authority, Entergy and Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith. Their support of the people of Mississippi and our corporate partners is a primary reason we are celebrating this exciting win for Grenada County.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for equipment installation. The company also qualifies for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which provides a rebate to eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands. The Delta Regional Authority and Grenada County also are assisting with the project.

“We are excited to welcome this addition by Hankins Lumber as they expand their operations,” said Michael Lott, president of the Grenada County Board of Supervisors. “I am proud that our community continues to be a destination for our local companies seeking to expand and create jobs. The Grenada County Board of Supervisors works hard to create a pro-business community.”

“Long-term economic advancement is the core mission of the Greater Grenada Partnership,” said Matthew Harrison, GGP president. “These quality jobs and this significant capital investment by Hankins Lumber will enhance the economy of Grenada. We are proud to support a project that will measurably move the economic needle in our region.”

Hankins Timbers plans to begin production in March.

Release from the Mississippi Development Authority.