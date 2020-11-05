In the midst of millions of ballots still being counted in the 2020 Presidential Election, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves took to Facebook to voice his thoughts on how other states have allowed voters to cast a ballot.

Reeves said what he is witnessing other states go through in counting ballots is “chaos,” and as long as he is governor he won’t allow it.

It is estimated that 100 million Americans voted in the 2020 General Election. Several key states like Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia have not called the presidential race because numbers are too close. Mississippi is reporting 84 percent of the vote in, and has called the race.

Governor Reeves said the only way he can see these types of voting being allowed in Mississippi is if the Legislature were to override a veto.

Mississippi currently allows for excused absentee mail-in voting under specific reasons, as well as early in-person voting. The excuses can range from active duty military, living elsewhere for school or work while remaining a resident of the state, disabilities or sickness and this year there were special permissions given to those who had COVID-19 or were instructed by a doctor to social distance because of being at high risk.

There are 38 states and Washington D.C. that allow for no excuse early voting. Five other states allow for all-mail in voting.