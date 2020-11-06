U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and U.S. Representatives Steven Palazzo, R-Miss, Trent Kelly, R-Miss., and Michael Guest, R-Miss., today released the following statement on the 2020 election:

“Americans should have confidence in our voting system and that all ballots have been submitted correctly and legally. This is precisely what President Trump and his legal team are seeking.

“Any allegations of voting irregularities, including ballot tampering or voting by ineligible persons, should be investigated and adjudicated to the fullest extent of the law.

“It is essential to our democracy and the integrity of our elections that this process be allowed to play out in full view of the American people, and that election observers from both sides of the aisle be allowed to participate.

“Neither the media nor states should rush to declare a winner in closely contested states until all legally-cast ballots have been counted and all legal challenges and required recounts have been resolved.”

